Joint List MK: Draft Law is a bluff

MK Dov Khenin (Joint List) spoke in an interview with Arutz Sheva about the Draft Law, which passed its first reading in the Knesset.

"The Draft Law is a bluff law that only fuels the politics of hatred, from which almost everyone in the political system gains, but the public loses. The law will not recruit yeshiva students, and the army does not want to recruit the haredim, and the law will only cause the distancing of many haredi youth from the labor market because they will have to study [Torah] in order to avoid being drafted. This is a mechanism that harms society. "



"Everyone needs to contribute to society, but I do not think the army is the only test of commitment to society, and we have to create more routes," Khenin said. "I do not object to the value of Torah study. People who want to learn Torah should do so. The service of the haredim in the army doesn’t add anything to the army or to society."

Khenin concluded, "Cancel the limitation which prevents haredim from joining the workforce. If we do not, we are condemning an entire public to a life of poverty. Instead of making unfounded and unrealistic laws, we must promote equality, not create a mechanism that will continue and deepen the discrimination and gaps in society."