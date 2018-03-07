'The Knesset must not give a platform to boycott organizations'

MK Dr. Anat Berko (Likud), a member of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, on Monday criticized the holding of the "Children Under Occupation" conference at the Knesset by the Zionist Union, Meretz and Joint List Knesset factions.

"We certainly feel empathy for the suffering of children under fire, even when it comes to the children of our enemies. Unfortunately, the children in Gaza and the Palestinian Authority are victims of the PA and of Hamas, who are poisoning their minds from an early age and turning them into human shields. They raise them on hatred of Jews, violence and terror - and that's the result,” said Berko.

The organizers of the conference, she continued, provide platforms to anti-Israeli organizations.

"It is despicable to use the Knesset for things that harm the State of Israel, to invite organizations that call for boycotts against Israel and harm its foreign relations," said Berko, adding that the organizers of the conference have proven who they are sympathetic to.

"This is absurd. The left lost it a long time ago. I have no expectations of the Joint List, but it turns out that Meretz have united with them."

Monday’s conference was held despite the objection of Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, who said the conference was organized by bypassing clear Knesset procedures in this regard.

"Let it be clear - MKs from all parties who want to hold an event must ask permission from the Knesset administration," said Edelstein.

"Instead, they organize mass events in the guise of 'meetings' as if they're hosting innocent visitors," Edelstein added. "I'd expect those responsible to deal with the plight of our children first."