Odeh suspended from Knesset for a week

The Knesset Ethics Committee decided on Monday to suspend MK Ayman Odeh (Joint List) from the Knesset plenum and committees for a week.

The decision was made following a complaint filed by MKs Nava Boker and Oren Hazan of the Likud, and other appeals by citizens who approached the committee.

Boker and Hazan turned to the Ethics Committee in a complaint against Odeh over remarks he made during his visit to the Bnei Zion Hospital in Haifa a few weeks ago.

Odeh asked to visit Arab activist Ja'far Farah, who was detained and hospitalized, and when he was not allowed to enter, he hurled abusive remarks at police officers.

MK Nava Boker, who filed the complaint, said in response to the decision, "This is a mockery. Odeh humiliated the policemen of the Israel Police and for that he will be banned for only three days."

Odeh has a history of controversial statements and actions. Most recently, he took part in a conference at the Russian embassy in eastern Jerusalem, during which it was planned to declare Jerusalem as the capital of "Palestine". The conference was prevented by the police from taking place.

In January, he and other Arab MKs boycotted a speech in the Knesset by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, describing Pence as “a dangerous man, who has a messianic vision that includes the destruction of the entire region.”

Erdan blasted Odeh over his remarks at the time, saying, “Israel's Arab citizens deserve better leadership than Ayman and his fellow extremists.”

Last October, Odeh caused an uproar when he telephoned Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh to congratulate him on the reconciliation agreement between Hamas and Fatah.

In an earlier incident, he announced he would not attend the funeral of former President Shimon Peres, but then chose to visit archterrorist Marwan Barghouti in prison.