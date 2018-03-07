Help the refugees - and maintain the best security

Gal Lusky is the founder and CEO of Israeli Flying aid, an organization heavily involved in helping refugees fleeing the war in Syria.

Israel increases its humanitarian aid to Syrian refugees amid the ongoing Assad forces campaign in Southern Syria.

Gal Lusky, founder and CEO of Israeli Flying aid, an organization heavily involved in helping refugees fleeing the war in Syria, thinks that "Israel is the only access point to help these people."

"I don’t think Israel should take in these people, but it should make sure there is a wide-enough buffer zone so they can be safe. Women and children are not to blame for this situation, and we need to do what we can now, because I don’t know if we will have access to them in the coming months.", she said.