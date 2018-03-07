Resurrection after the expulsion from Gush Katif

Listen to the inspiring story of a woman who was evacuated from Netzarim and rebuilt her life with her family in the city of Ariel.

Tami Zilbershein was expecting her sixth child when she and nearly 10,000 Jews were expelled from their homes in Gush Katif and the Northern Shomron in the summer of 2005.

Her community, Netzarim, split into two, and she has rebuilt her life in Ariel, the capital of the Shomron. Her group, who only recently moved into real homes, have devoted themselves to strengthening Israeli society with Torah studies, programs for at risk youth and aiding needy families.

She speaks with Eve Harrow of the challenges and opportunities that have accompanied the last 13 years and the ever-present faith in our people’s mission that carries them through. Ilai Feldman, the manager of the community projects, shares his vision and enthusiasm for this core group who have inspired many families to join.