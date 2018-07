Josh Hasten talks to those who try to portray the beauty of the State of Israel, to those who are still skeptical about it

Josh Hasten speak to Eliyokim Cohen, the founder of the popular ‘Jews News‘ Israel news portal on Facebook. Cohen has just started on a four month road trip throughout Israel in order to record videos and share the reality of the Land of Israel with the world.

From July-October without a script in hand, he will be displaying the beauty of our small country and its people to his more than 1.6 million followers and beyond.