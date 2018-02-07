Trump Admin will not hesitate to punish Iran sanctions violators

State Department official says US will take action against any company which violates sanctions against Iran.

The Trump Administration "will not hesitate" to punish foreign companies which refuse to comply with US sanctions on Iran, a State Department official said Monday.

“We will not hesitate to take action when we see sanctionable activity and that is consistent with our policy of economic and diplomatic isolation against Iran," said State Department Director of Policy Planning Brian Hook.

He said that representatives from the US Treasury and the State Department had met with representatives from countries around the world over the last few weeks.

"They haven’t been to all of Europe, but they’ve been to part of Europe," he said. "They’ve been to Asia. Those will continue."

“We’re in close consultation with not just Europe, but with all countries who are affected by the reimposition of our sanctions,” Hook added.

According to Hook, the first round of sanctions targeting Iran's automobile and precious metals industries will take effect on August 4.

Last week, India signaled that it may comply with US sanctions on Iran's oil industry.

Two business insiders told Reuters that the Indian Oil Ministry held a meeting with refiners Thursday in which they were told to search for alternatives to Iranian oil.

"[India] has asked refiners to be prepared for any eventuality, since the situation is still evolving. There could be drastic reduction or there could be no import at all," said one source.

ndia was one of the few counties that continued to buy Iranian oil under the previous round of US and international sanctions.