Spray intended to help soldiers neutralize terrorists, but IDF concluded measure inefficient, improper use could be dangerous.

IDF Technology and Logistics Division head Major General Itzik Turgeman ordered the IDF induction center to stop distributing tear gas sprays to enlisting soldiers.

The order requiring every soldier, male or female, to carry tear gas, came into effect in January 2017 and since then every non-gunman had to carry the spray for self-defense.

Arutz Sheva learned that recently the Technology and Logistics Division head decided to stop distributing tear gas to soldiers, in light of a renewed examination that showed the measure was not proven to be efficient enough and could be dangerous due to improper use or exposure to heat.

The tear gas spray is intended to help soldiers neutralize terrorists if they find themselves in a terror attack or encounter a terrorist. Combat soldiers with weapons can use weapons, but back-soldiers, "Jobniks" could use spray.

The IDF now concluded this is an ineffective defense measure and may pose a risk due to misuse. The IDF confirmed the details and stated that a final date had yet to be set for canceling the order to carry the tear gas. IDF soldiers are still obligated to carry the spray at all times.

The IDF Spokesman responded to the report: "Distributing tear gas spray to soldiers will be halted in light of a renewed examination that showed the measure not proven efficient enough and could be dangerous due to improper use or exposure to heat. No date has been set for canceling the order to carry the tear gas."