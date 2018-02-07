EU consults with Israel and PA on supporting two-state solution

European Commission Director General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations, Christian Danielsson, and the Managing Director for Middle East and North Africa at the European External Action Service, Fernando Gentilini, will hold consultations this week with the representatives of the Government of Israel and the Palestinian Authority on the on-going review of modalities of EU engagement on the ground in support of a two-state "solution".

The review was announced by High-Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini and Commissioner Johannes Hahn at an Informal Meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers in September 2017.

The objective of the review is to ensure that all the modalities of the European Union’s engagement – the EU’s activities and instruments, the EU’s diplomatic engagement, financial assistance, and EU civilian missions – are as efficient and as effective as possible to advance their goal of a two-state solution, including in Gaza which, together with Judea and Samaria, they consider an integral part of a future Palestinian state. "There is no intention to reduce the current level of EU funding, nor to review EU policies on the Middle East Peace Process," an EU statement said.

"The EU remains firmly committed to the two-state solution as the only realistic and viable way to achieve a just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians. The EU has a close partnership with Palestine as its largest and most reliable donor, and with Israel as its biggest trading partner. The EU wishes to hear the views and perspectives on the review from Israel and the Palestinian Authority, both of which benefit from the EU's active engagement, and to raise and discuss with them any obstacles to peace and to the viability of the two-state solution."