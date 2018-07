Doctor, NASA scientist, convert to Judaism and new immigrant (only 9 months in Israel), Dr. Yehudit Abrahams lives in the Mahaneh Yehuda market, and her unique medical start-up has now earned more than NIS 1 million in WeWork's largest entrepreneurial competition. Here is Dr. Abrahams for the first time in a television studio:

After a brief Hebrew introduction, the interview is conducted in English: