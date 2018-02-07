25-year-old seriously injured in Meah Sharim crane accident

Newly engaged man seriously injured after piece of metal falls off of crane in Jerusalem's Meah Sharim neighborhood.

One person was seriously injured Sunday night in a crane accident in the predominantly haredi neighborhood of Meah Sharim in Jerusalem.

The accident occurred at approximately 11:20 p.m. Sunday night on Meah Sharim Street, when a metal pole fell from the crane, landing on a passerby. Workers at the scene had been using the crane to lift construction materials to a storage unit on the roof a building.

Police were dispatched to the scene after the accident was reported, and detained the workers for questioning.

According to a report by Kikar Hashabbat, the victim has been identified as a young man in his mid-20s who became engaged just last week.

United Hatzalah and MDA emergency first responders treated the victim at the scene before evacuating him to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem for further treatment.

“When I arrived at the scene along with other paramedics who live in the area,” said Eli Beer, president of United Hatzalah, “we provided first aid to the young man who had been passing by and was struck by a metal pole that had fallen from the crane, which according to witnesses had been used in an apartment move.”

“The victim suffered contusions and injuries to his head and upper torso, and was evacuated in a mobile intensive care unit to the hospital in moderate-to-serious condition.”

According to a statement released by MDA, the victim was evacuated in serious condition, unconscious and on a respirator.