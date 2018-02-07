Netanyahu pushing for more embassies in Jerusalem

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is pushing for the transfer of the embassies of Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary to Jerusalem.

Poland was the main opponent to the move, but now that the crisis over the Polish Holocaust Law is over, Israel hopes for progress on the issue of the relocation of the embassies.

According to a report on Sunday by journalist Gili Cohen of public broadcaster Kan 11, Netanyahu discussed the issue with the leaders of the countries, and personally asked Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to come to Israel later this month to take action. The Foreign Ministry earlier on Sunday confirmed that Orban will visit Israel between July 18 and 20.

A meeting of the countries of the Visegrad group (Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia) was scheduled to be held during the summer, but the date of the meeting has not yet been determined.

Last month, Netanyahu met with a delegation of presidents of foreign parliaments in Latin America and urged them to move their countries’ embassies to Jerusalem.

"Jerusalem is the capital of Israel. It will always be the capital of Israel, and it has been the capital of Israel for 3,000 years," said Netanyahu at that meeting.

"I am very happy that Guatemala transferred its embassy and that Paraguay transferred its embassy, ​​and I ask you, in addition to being ambassadors of Israel, to ask your governments to transfer their embassies to Jerusalem so that we can say next year in Jerusalem," added the Prime Minister.