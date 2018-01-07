Woman wounded in highway shooting near Petah Tikva

33-year-old woman wounded while driving outside of Petah Tikva after shots fired from passing car.

A 33-year-old woman from the central Israeli city of Ramle was wounded Sunday evening in a shooting incident outside of Petah Tikva.

The incident occurred on Route 444, just outside of the town of Elad and southeast of Petah Tikva in central Israel.

The woman, who was driving northbound on the 444, was shot and wounded when a suspect in a passing car opened fire.

Police say the incident appears to be criminal in nature, and not terror-related.

The victim, who has been identified as a divorced Israeli-Arab woman from Ramle, was moderately wounded in the shooting. After being shot, the woman managed to stop at the side of the road and call for assistance.

A nine-year-old boy was present in the car with the woman at the time of the shooting. He reportedly did not suffer any injuries. According to a report by Yediot Ahronot, the woman was returning the boy to his family in a Palestinian Authority-controlled town in Samaria.

MDA emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene after the shooting and treated the victim before evacuating her Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva.