Ehud Olmert's new job

Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert has finally found himself a new job after being released from prison in 2017.

According to Yediot Aharonot, Olmert will head the public policy arm of the 'From today - to a healthy lifestyle and prevention of diabetes' health awareness group. Olmert will help the group manage regulation, draft legislation, and facilitate donations and grants.

"As a former health minister, and as the person who accompanied the health system in various public positions, both as mayor of Jerusalem and as prime minister, I know for certain that there is no substitute for a healthy lifestyle, correct, and balanced eating," said Olmert. "No budget, technological innovation or breakthrough in medical care can replace a healthy, disease-free lifestyle."

In a statement, the NGO thanked Olmert for having "responded favorably to the proposal to be part of the effort to change the way of life in Israel. "

Olmert first became prime minister in 2006 after Ariel Sharon suffered a debilitating stroke, and stayed in the post until he was felled by graft allegations in 2009.

In March 2014, he was convicted of bribery and began serving a 19-month sentence in Maasiyahu Prison before being granted an early release in 2017 for health reasons.