Trump to announce SCOTUS nominee on July 9

U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday he plans to announce his nominee for a new Supreme Court judge on July 9 following the resignation of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

“I will be making my choice for Justice of the United States Supreme Court on the first Monday after the July 4th Holiday, July 9th!” he tweeted.

On Friday, Trump had told reporters on board the presidential aircraft Air Force One he had narrowed the choice down to "about five" candidates, including two women, according to the BBC.

Speaking on a flight from Washington to New Jersey, Trump said he would not ask Supreme Court candidates about their position on the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision which legalized abortion across the U.S.

"I've got it narrowed to about five [candidates]," he told reporters, adding, "I like them all."

Kennedy’s resignation will take effect on July 31st, leaving the court with just nine justices. His retirement gives Trump the opportunity to nominate another candidate for the Supreme Court after the Senate confirmed his nomination of Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court last year.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell expressed confidence that the Senate will approve Trump’s nominee during the 2018 fall session, and will not wait until after the new senators elected in this November’s midterm elections are seated.

"The Senate stands ready to fulfill its constitutional role by offering advice and consent,” he said on Wednesday. “We will vote to confirm Justice Kennedy’s successor this fall.”