Trump: Journalists should not be violently attacked

Trump condemns shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, says journalists should not have to face grave danger.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday lamented the shooting a day earlier at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, saying journalists in the United States should not have to face grave danger.

“This attack shocked the conscience of our nation and filled our hearts with grief,” Trump said at a White House event celebrating his tax-cut law, as quoted by The Hill.

“Journalists, like all Americans, should be free from the fear of being violently attacked while doing their job,” he added, while vowing his administration “will not rest until we have done everything in our power to reduce violent crime and to protect innocent life.”

The President also extended condolences to the families of the victims, offering “our warmest, best wishes and regrets.”

Five journalists were killed in Thursday’s shooting when a gunman identified as 38-year-old Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire at the offices of the Capital Gazette.

Ramos was said to have a long-running feud with the newspaper, having filed a defamation lawsuit against the paper and a columnist in 2012 over a July 2011 story that covered a criminal harassment case against him.

The victims of the attack were 61-year-old Gerald Fischman, who reportedly was Jewish, sales assistant Rebecca Smith, 34, editor Rob Hiassen, 59, reporter and editor John McNamara, 56, reporter Wendi Winters, 65.

Friday’s comments were Trump’s first in-person response to Thursday’s deadly shooting. On Thursday, after he was updated on the shooting incident, Trump tweeted:

"Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene."

