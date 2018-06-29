Jerusalem chulent shop held up in attempted robbery

A group of youths attempted to rob a cholent store Jerusalem's Zichron Moshe neighborhood early Friday morning.

The youths entered the store at 3:30 AM and demanded the cashier hand over the store's cash. When the cashier refused, they demanded money from the costumers instead and began to kick and punch them.

The police were summoned and began a pursuit. Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah paramedics arrived to treat the victims.

Hundreds of people, including many yeshiva students, gathered at Shabbat Square to watch the police pursuit.

The suspects were located hiding in a nearby warehouse at about 4:30 AM and arrested, to the applause of the gathered crowd.