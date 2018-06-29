

'We will win every encounter with the enemy' Friends of the IDF unveil new synagogue, donate Torah scroll to IDF base in southern Israel.

IDF Spokesman We will win every encounter with an enemy A new Torah scroll and synagogue were donated this week by the Friends of the IDF (FIDF) to the army's Mishmar HaNegev base in southern Israel. Commander of the Amirim Battalion: "An essential component in strengthening the spirit of the battalion."



At the IDF base of Mishmar HaNegev, a ceremony was held this week for the dedication of a synagogue and the introduction of a Torah scroll that were donated by the Friends of the IDF (FIDF) to be used by the Amirim Battalion, a national communications battalion from the General Staff, working with the IDF's various branches.



Attending the ceremony were FIDF National Director and CEO Maj. Gen. (Res.) Meir Klifi-Amir, FIDF Executive Director in Israel Brig. Gen. (Res.) Effi Idan, Chief Military Rabbi Brig. Gen. Eyal Crimm, and Commander of the Hoshen Unit, Col. Shai Solomon.



Also participating in the ceremony were Dr. Jeffrey and Barbara Feingold, FIDF supporters from Florida who donated the Torah scroll. They were accompanied by their three children (two sons and one daughter) and five grandchildren.



“The place that you contributed to is an essential component of the spirit of the Amirim battalion,” said battalion commander Lt. Col. Dedi Elimelech. "At the height of the digital revolution in which the battalion takes a central, mixed and influential role in making the information accessible to the battlefield, I would like to point out that by means of commitment to the task and perseverance, we in the Amirim Battalion will do everything in our power to defend the State of Israel and at every encounter with an enemy to win, because we have no other country.”



Brig. Gen. Yariv Nir told the Torah scroll donors, the Feingold family: "I want to express my appreciation on behalf of the Cyber Communications and Defense Division for your contribution. Your support demonstrates the strong connection between Jews throughout the world."



The Amirim Battalion is the operational battalion in the Hoshen unit of the Cyber Communications and Defense Division. About a year ago, the battalion moved to the Mishmar HaNegev military base after 60 years in the Yadin camp, Zrifin.



The move marked the beginning of the transfer of IDF technology units to the Negev, where they will serve advanced technological bases that meet operational needs and enable an efficient and convenient work environment.













