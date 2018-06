Four youths pulled to safety after their inflatable raft was pulled away from beach by strong waves.

Police rescue teams pulled four youths to safety Thursday, after their inflatable raft had been pulled out by strong waves away from the beach line and towards the center of the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee).

After being pulled out some 2,000 feet away from the shore, the young men attempted to paddle their way back to the beach, but were unsuccessful.

A police marine rescue team managed to recover the four youths and return them to the shore.

There were no injuries reported.