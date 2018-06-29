'Palestinians deliberately provoke by paying terrorists'

Will the new law preventing the transfer of funds to the Palestinians succeed in preventing the payment of the terrorists?

Micah Lakin Avni, the son of terror victim Richard Lakin, said that the Palestinian Authority (PA) “could decide whenever they want, to stop allocating those funds to terrorists.”

A Knesset committee approved a bill that would deduct the Palestinian Authority’s payments to terrorists and their families from tax payments that the Israeli government transfers to the PA.

Brig.-Gen. (Ret,) Yossi Kuperwasser, a former director general of the ministry for strategic affairs who is currently with the Jerusalem Center of Public Affairs, said that he does not see a PA collapse as a result of the reduction in the amounts they receive from Jerusalem.

He said that even though the PA would complain about the penalty, and “they may have to cut a little bit on corruption and other expenses, they’re not going to even cut the payments for terrorists. they will not collapse.”