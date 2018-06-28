5,000 lone soldiers have 'fun day' at water park

Some 5,000 “Lone Soldiers” – Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers with no immediate family in Israel – gathered yesterday at Israel’s largest waterpark, just outside of Tel Aviv, for a day of rest and recuperation. The “Fun Day” was hosted by Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) in partnership with the IDF and Yachad Le’maan Ha’chayal (The Association for the Wellbeing of Israel's Soldiers and The LIBI Fund). For the first time ever, the organizations also hosted an additional “Fun Day,” for 5,000 front-line IDF combat soldiers at the waterpark today.

There are some 7,000 Lone Soldiers from 80 countries serving in the IDF today. About 925 came from the United States, 639 from Ukraine, 559 from Russia, and 545 from France. Sixty-seven percent of Lone Soldiers are men, while 33 percent are women. Some 59 percent of Lone Soldiers serve in combat or combat-support roles. FIDF cares for all Lone Soldiers serving in the IDF through the Lone Soldiers Program, which supports them financially, socially, and emotionally during and after their challenging military service. FIDF also sponsors flights for Lone Soldiers to visit their families and friends in their countries of origin.

The FIDF “Fun Day” at the Shefayim Water Park benefited Lone Soldiers from all IDF units. In addition to the park’s many attractions, the “Fun Day” featured a pool party with leading Israeli DJ Eran Barnea, game and fitness areas, an all-day smorgasbord of barbecue and desserts, and a special performance by popular Israeli band Hatikva 6. Likewise, the front-line IDF combat soldiers enjoyed performances by Israeli rapper Tuna and the musical duo Static and Ben El Tavori the following day. The Lone Soldiers also received essential information about life after their military service, including about the FIDF IMPACT! Scholarship Program, which grants college scholarships to Israeli combat veterans of modest means.

In addition to the Lone Soldiers, IDF unit commanders, non-commissioned officers, high-ranking military officials, and FIDF supporters also attended the “Fun Day” festivities to meet and personally thank these brave men and women in uniform for serving despite numerous challenges.

The two “Fun Days” kicked off the second annual “IDF Appreciation Week,” June 27-July 8, which benefits more than 50,000 soldiers. During the weeklong series of events, FIDF is also sending four ice cream trucks to visit more than 24,