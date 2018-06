Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot lands in Washington for meetings with senior US officials on US-Israel cooperation in the Mideast.

IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot landed in Washington DC Thursday for an official visit in the US as the guest of the Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford.

During the visit, Eizenkot will meet with senior US defense officials to discuss cooperation in the Middle East in light of new security challenges in the region.

Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Aviv Kochavi will serve in Eizenkot's place during the trip.