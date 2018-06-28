Liberman to bereaved family: We salute you

The family of Sergeant Ronen Lubarsky, who was killed when a terrorist threw a marble block at his head, was invited by Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman to the graduation ceremony of the pilots' course held Thursday evening at the Hatzerim base.

Together with Ronen's parents and brothers, three fighters from the Duvdevan who captured the terrorist who murdered him, were also invited.

"With me at the graduation ceremony of the pilots' course at Hatzerim Air Force Base are the parents and brother of the honorable Sergeant Ronen Lubarsky, together with three of his comrades who captured the abominable terrorist who attacked him," Liberman said.

"Despite the heavy calamity, their spirit has not been broken. Every day they show courage and determination for the people and the land and security in the State of Israel. I salute you," added the defense minister.





The Military Prosecution filed an indictment today against the terrorist Nami Naji, who murdered Sgt. Lubarsky.

The terrorist was arrested by the Duvdevan fighters a few weeks ago and admitted in his interrogation that he caused the death of Lubarsky, and reenacted the incident.



The murderer was imprisoned between 2004 and 2009 for extensive Hamas activity, including a shooting attack. The brothers of Islam are Hamas terrorists, who in the past carried out a variety of attacks in which Israelis were murdered, including Shin Bet coordinator Noam Cohen.