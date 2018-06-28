MK Smotrich calls for investigation against Hashgacha Pratit

On Thursday, Knesset Member Bezalel Smotritch (Jewish home) appealed to State Prosecutor Shai Nitzan and claimed that the Hashgacha Pratit (lit. "Private Supervision", the Hebrew term also denotes "Divine Providence") organization encourages lawbreaking.

Smotrich wrote to the state prosecutor: "In recent days, a video was published in which the heads of the private supervision organization preach the establishment of a marriage system that they claim will be 'for couples who care about Jewish ritual but are unwilling to marry under the Chief Rabbinate.' The organization offers a wedding ceremony, without registration."

"As is well known, according to the Marriage and Divorce Ordinance, the obligation to register marriages is imposed on the couple as well as on the marriage order and anyone who does not take care of it is sentenced to two years in prison," Smotrich wrote.

"In a state of laws, such blatant calls to break the law requires clarification by the legal authorities, so I will ask you to open an investigation into the matter and those involved," Smotrich concluded.