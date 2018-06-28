North Carolina mom tries to poison sons

A North Carolina woman arrested on Sunday attempted to poison her sons by mixing lighter fluid into their soda.

The mother, 34-year-old Octavia Latosh Robinson of Fayetteville, North Carolina, mixed the lighter fluid into cream soda while staying at a Motel 6. She then gave the concoction to her sons, ages six and ten.

The ten-year-old boy tasted the soda and immediately went to downstairs to a neighboring room, explaining that his mother gave them "strange-smelling soda." Soon after, the called the police.

According to the Fayetteville Observer, Robinson has been charged with two counts each of distributing food containing noxious or deleterious material and misdemeanor child abuse.

On Tuesday, she asked a local judge to terminate her parental rights, then began screaming and cursing when she was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Robinson is currently being held in the Cumberland County prison.

Judge Beth Keever said it was "too soon" to decide on Robinson's parental rights.

According to WTVD, several days prior to the attempted poisoning, Robinson had been found on the side of the road with her children, holding a knife. Following that incident, she was involuntarily committed to a mental hospital.

Both boys have been released from a local hospital. They are currently in custody of Cumberland County's Department of Social Services.