Searches underway for 27-year-old lost off Herzliya coast

Israeli authorities have launched a search for a man who disappeared off the coast of Herzliya, just north of Tel Aviv.

The 27-year-old man was last seen Wednesday when he went kayaking in the Mediterranean near Herzliya.

The missing man rented the kayak at a Herzliya-area beach, police say, and has not been seen since.

Coast guard and police forces are searching the area for the missing kayaker, with search and rescue teams using helicopters, boats, and even IDF ships to comb the area. Ground teams are also searching the beaches north and south of the area the missing man rented the kayak.

Authorities discovered the kayak Thursday afternoon roughly one kilometer (0.6 miles) from where the missing man is believed to have entered the water.