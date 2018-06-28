North Carolina GOP withdraws support for anti-Semitic candidate

Website that candidate claimed to own includes essays saying God is a racist white supremacist, and Jews descend from Satan.

The North Carolina Republican Party withdrew its support for a candidate for the state’s General Assembly over his racist and anti-Semitic statements.

Russell Walker, 75, won the Republican primary for North Caroline’s District 48 General Assembly seat in May.

“The North Carolina Republican House Caucus and our members will not support Mr. Walker’s campaign given his comments and actions, said Rep. John Szoka, North Carolina House Republican Caucus, conference chairman in a statement Wednesday. “While Mr. Walker won the Republican primary, his rhetoric and actions have no place in the Republican Party, and he should strongly consider withdrawing his candidacy.”

iStock North Carolina, USA

A website that Walker has claimed to own includes essays that say God is a racist white supremacist and that Jews are descended from Satan. Walker has authored multiple essays and other articles on the site and has said it belongs to him, the Raleigh-based News & Observer reported.

An article on the site written by Walker also says that “all jews [sic.] are the children of Satan. Cain being the first jew as a result of Satan raping Eve in the Garden of Eden and Cain being the first seed of Satan,” and that “the I.R.S. and most other ‘taxing’ systems of the world are controlled by and are just an appendage of jewish institutions. In the case of the United States it is the Federal Reserve Bank, one of many Rothschild controlled central banks. The Federal Reserve Bank is owned by 9 European jewish banks, all ultimately being Rothschild controlled.” The Rothschilds is a historically wealthy Jewish family that has been the subject of anti-Semitic focus since the mid-1800s.

He will challenge in the November election state Rep. Garland Pierce, a Democrat who has served in the state House for 14 years.