Matriculation exams eased for Gaza-area residents

Education Minister Naftali Bennett today instructed his Ministry to grant a half-hour extension to all students in the Gaza area for their matriculation exams following a series of security incidents in southern Israel in recent weeks.

Minister Bennett explained his decision, saying "the tense security situation in the south has an adverse effect on the students. The lack of sleep, stress, and anxiety make it difficult for them to concentrate on their studies. We'll continue to strengthen the residents of the south and give them full backing."

Following the decision, approximately 2,300 high school students from schools within a distance of 0 to 7 kilometers from Gaza will receive a half hour extension matriculation examinations taking place this coming July.