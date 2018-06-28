Severe crisis in El Al

The Israeli airline cancelled flight last night to NY and flight this morning to Mumbai, citing 'operational constraints.'

An El Al plane at Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv in 2003.

El Al on Thursday canceled a flight to Mumbai scheduled to leave Thursday morning at 10:00a.m.

The Mumbai cancellation is the airline's ninth in recent months.

On Wednesday, El Al canceled Flight 011 to New York, explaining to passengers that there were "operational constraints" and that the company would find an alternative for the passengers. Last Thursday, El Al canceled a flight to England, after it had been delayed several hours.

It is estimated that the reason for the cancellations is El Al's failure to come to an agreement with the pilots.

Meanwhile, the Pilots' Committee said, "El Al pilots work to the limits of the law and their work agreements in order to keep to the busy summer schedule planned by the company, and in order to serve the passengers."