Education Corps house inaugurated in Jerusalem's Jewish Quarter

'Home to connect people's heritage, legacy of the land, legacy of battle, and heritage of State of Israel,' says Chief Education Officer.

The Education and Youth Corps inaugurated an Information Unit in Jerusalem on Tuesday in the Jewish Quarter.

The ceremony was attended by Personnel Directorate head Major General Motti Almoz and Chief Education and Youth Officer Brigadier General Tzvika Faireisen.

The new structure will be used to impart education series' to commanders and soldiers in Jerusalem in general and in the Jewish Quarter in particular.

"The IDF attaches great importance to education in Jerusalem, which strengthens the sense of commitment and belonging of IDF soldiers and commanders to the people of Israel, the State of Israel, the IDF, and its values. Therefore, the move to the new building in the Jewish Quarter represents a quantum leap for Jerusalem's information unit," the IDF says.

The Chief Education Officer said at the ceremony, "Today we stand at the gates of this special house where thousands of IDF officers will study, a home from which tens of thousands of soldiers from the Israel Defense Forces will receive guidance. A home that will serve as a connection between the heritage of the people, the heritage of the land, the legacy of battle and the heritage of the State of Israel."