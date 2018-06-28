Murderer shot victim, hid body in forest

Police have deciphered the murder of 56-year-old diamond merchant Boris Butershvili, the Lod resident who was murdered on May 30th and whose body was found in the Ben Shemen Forest.

The suspect is 49-year-old Modi'in resident Sion Yair Binyaminov. The State Prosecutor's Office is expected to indict him for murder.

According to the investigation material, there was a long business acquaintance between Butershvili and Binyaminov in the manufacture and sale of jewelry.

On the day of his disappearance, Butershvili met with Binyaminov in Lod, and from there they drove to Binyaminov's home in Modiin. When the two arrived at the parking lot, Binyaminov shot a number of bullets at Butervshvili causing his death.

Binyaminov then took Butershvili's body to the Ben Shemen Forest, covered it with a heap of stones, and drove Butershvili's car to Lod, where he torched it.

Expeditious police investigations led to Binyaminov's arrest two hours after receiving notification the victim was missing. A complex investigation by the investigation team led Binyaminov to confess to the murder and point to the body's location about a day after he was arrested.

His detention was extended, and with consolidation of the evidentiary infrastructure, an indictment will be filed against him together with a request he be detained until the end of proceedings for his involvement in the incident.