Tags:ILTV
The duke in Israel - why now?
ILTV speaks with Moshe Raviv, former Israeli ambassador to the UK, about the first official visit from British royalty.
Contact Editor
ILTV, 28/06/18 09:19
Prince William at Yad Vashem
Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
|
MainAll NewsILTV ISRAEL DAILYThe duke in Israel - why now?
The duke in Israel - why now?
ILTV speaks with Moshe Raviv, former Israeli ambassador to the UK, about the first official visit from British royalty.
Contact Editor
ILTV, 28/06/18 09:19
Prince William at Yad Vashem
Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Tags:ILTV
top