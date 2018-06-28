Irish lawmaker to promote Judea and Samaria boycott

Irish Senator announces bill she is promoting to boycott products manufactured in Judea and Samaria will be discussed on July 11.

Irish Senator Frances Black announced on Wednesday that a bill she is promoting to boycott products manufactured in Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria will be discussed at the Irish parliament on July 11, 2018, Haaretz reported.

Black posted a video to Twitter in which she called on Irish citizens to increase the pressure they apply on lawmakers to support this bill.

"We're close to a historic move for justice in Palestine, but I need your help!" she wrote.

The discussion on the bill at the Irish senate was postponed in January after Ireland's Ambassador to Israel, Alison Kelly, was summoned for a meeting at the Foreign Ministry to clarify the legislative initiative.

Kelly stressed at the time that independent representatives in the Irish Senate were behind the initiative and that the Irish government actually opposed it.

The Irish initiative would make it "an offense for a person to import or sell goods or services originating in an occupied territory or to extract resources from an occupied territory.”

While it does not specify Judea and Samaria, the Israeli government understood it as singling out the Jewish state. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu condemned the initiative, saying that the goal of the proposed legislation “is to support the BDS movement and harm the State of Israel.”

The Irish envoy reportedly stressed in a conversation with Rodica Radian-Gordon, the Israeli Foreign Ministry's deputy director-general for Western Europe, that the bill was not a Boycott, Sanctions and Divestment movement-linked initiative, according to Haaretz.

There have been recent calls in Ireland for a boycott of Israel surrounding its hosting of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest.

Dublin Mayor Micheal Mac Donncha called for Ireland to boycott Eurovision in Israel in order to show solidarity with the Palestinian people.

"I would support that, I don't think we should send a representative. I think the horrific ordeal of the Palestinian people needs to be highlighted. There needs to be solidarity just as there was with the people of South Africa with the apartheid regime," he said.

Mac Donncha’s call for a boycott of Israel came a day after several leftist Irish lawmakers expressed support for boycotting Israel following its winning the Eurovision song contest.

Lynn Boylan of Ireland’s far-left Sinn Féin party wrote on Twitter following Saturday’s win, “Israel wins Eurovision so let’s make BDS more successful than ever in 2019.”

Nessa Childers, another Irish lawmaker for the Party of European Socialists, retweeted Boylan’s message, adding the word: “This!” She later wrote: “Jerusalem? The mind boggles. I thought Tel Aviv.”

Órla Nic Biorna, a regional lawmaker for Sinn Féin, an Irish nationalist movement that was affiliated with the now-defunct Provisional Irish Republican Army terrorist group, wrote on Twitter: ”Shocked at the support for Israel tonight in the Eurovision. People seem to forget that they are a Zionist state illegally occupying Palestine.”