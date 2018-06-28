Peace Now appoints new director-general

Leftist activist Shaked Morag has been appointed director-general of the leftist organization Peace Now.

Morag, 33, served until recently as acting secretary-general of the Meretz party.

"I intend to continue the struggle against the creeping annexation policy of the Netanyahu government, which is abandoning the future of Israel. A just peace is the only way for both peoples to live in peace," she said.

MK Merav Michaeli (Zionist Union) welcomed the appointment, saying, "The wonderful Shaked, congratulations and good luck, Peace Now made an excellent choice. We are looking forward to cooperating for the benefit of a political settlement, for Israel's sake and yes, also for peace."

Morag will replace Avi Buskila who resigned in January 2018 in order to run in the primaries for the leadership of the Meretz party. He lost to Tamar Zandberg.

Buskila had replaced longtime Peace Now chairman Yariv Oppenheimer in 2016, and vowed to do everything possible to fight the growth of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. In his short tenure heading Peace Now, Buskila distinguished himself for his extreme diatribes against Judea and Samaria residents, who he accused of racism.