Meir Indor of Almagor organization welcomes progress in approval of bill to withhold terrorist salaries from PA tax revenues.

Meir Indor, head of the Almagor terrorist victims’ organization, discussed on Wednesday the progress that was made toward approval of the bill to withhold terrorist salaries from tax revenues Israel transfers to the Palestinian Authority (PA).

The Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee earlier on Wednesday approved the bill for its second and third readings in the Knesset.

The bill was approved by the committee without the clause requested by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman that conditions the withholding on a decision of the political-security cabinet.

“We are satisfied with the law that was approved,” Indor told Arutz Sheva. “We didn’t get everything we wanted, but the most important part is that the Palestinian Authority will not receive money while they’re giving money to terrorists, and that it will be reduced from the budget that Israel transfers to them.”

“This is a message to terrorists that enough is enough. The people of Israel are changing their mind. The Knesset is changing its mind,” he continued.

The accomplishment, explained Indor, is that “the money will stay in the hands of the government and they cannot give the money to the Palestinian Authority so long as they’re paying terrorists. That’s a victory for us.”