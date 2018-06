The effects of attitude on making Aliyah The attitude of an individual attempting and making Aliyah determines and directs the Aliyah process and development. Contact Editor Dr. Sam Minskoff,

Ben Kelmer, courtesy of Nefesh B'Nefesh Group photo of Olim Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, says that it takes more than money, jobs, housing to make Aliyah. Although it does not seem so, attitude is the most practical, realistic dynamic in making Aliyah possible for everyone regardless of what situation they might be in.



Loading....

















top