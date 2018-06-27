Greenblatt: Gazans deserve more

Trump’s envoy points out the destructive consequences of Iran’s influence in the Middle East.

Jason Greenblatt, U.S. President Donald Trump’s Special Representative for International Negotiations, on Wednesday pointed out the destructive consequences of Iran’s influence in the Middle East.

“The destructive consequences of Tehran's patronage are evident from Yemen to Syria - the Palestinians in Gaza do not have to share the same fate and the Iranian people want the destructive waste of their resources to stop,” he wrote in a tweet in Hebrew, linking to an article discussing the protests in Iran this week, in which Iranians demanded that the Islamic Republic invest its money in Iran and not hand it out to groups like Hamas or Hezbollah.

“The Palestinians in Gaza deserve more than the money and weapons that Iran transfers to Hamas, which only increases isolation, violence, and despair,” added Greenblatt.

Residents of Iran took to the streets earlier this week as the Iranian rial hit an all-time low.

Greenblatt tweeted the same message in Arabic, as he has done in the past in an attempt to reason with the Gazan population.

The U.S. envoy has repeatedly blasted Hamas for encouraging terrorist attacks against Israelis and building tunnels leading into Israeli territory instead of rehabilitating Gaza and improving the lives of its residents.