

'Restraint leads to escalation' Minister Bennett says Israel erred when it did not eliminate the first kite and balloon terrorists. Contact Editor Arutz Sheva Staff,

Flash 90 Bennett Education Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday addressed the need to work harder against kite and balloon terror.



"If we had eliminated the first three terrorists [using incendiary kites and balloons] from the beginning, the wave of terrorism would have ended on the spot and we would have prevented the next 3,000 launches. We would have been condemned by Europe," Bennett wrote in his Twitter account.



“As I have asserted, restraint leads to escalation. The passage of time sets a crooked equation as if a different rule applies to an explosive balloon than to a Qassam. I will continue to fight for my position until it is adopted. "



Since the morning, 23 fires have erupted in the Gaza vicinity area, all of which have been subdued, following the firing of incendiary balloons and kites.













