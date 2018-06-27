J'lem mayor refuses to meet with Prince William outside J'lem

Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat canceled a meeting with Prince William after the latter refused to hold the meeting in Jerusalem, according to Channel 2.



According to the report, Barkat asked for a meeting with the prince, but he was answered that such a meeting would not be possible in Jerusalem because it would be perceived as a political statement, and if he so wished it would take place at the British ambassador's residence in Ramat Gan.



The mayor refused to hold the meeting and hinted to the British that if the meeting was not held in the capital of Israel, it would be better not to hold it at all.



"Barkat refused to meet with the prince in Ramat Gan, and he agreed to do so only in Jerusalem. This is the first official visit by a member of the British royal family to Israel, which is important and appropriate, but the State of Israel has one capital, which is a united Jerusalem. Barkat refused for the honor of Jerusalem and not for his own honor," sources close to the mayor said.

The British embassy said in response that "Barkat was invited to a reception hosted by the ambassador in his residence in honor of the prince together with the president, prime minister, cabinet ministers and other dignitaries."