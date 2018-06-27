

WATCH: What is more important than our Shuls? D’var Torah for Parashat Balak from the Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom, Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis. Contact Editor Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis,

Eliran Aharon Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis In this week’s D’var Torah for Balak, the Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom explains why the home is the cornerstone of Jewish life.













top