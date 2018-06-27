In this week’s D’var Torah for Balak, the Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom explains why the home is the cornerstone of Jewish life.
Tags:Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis
|
MainAll NewsJewish WorldWATCH: What is more important than our Shuls?
WATCH: What is more important than our Shuls?
D’var Torah for Parashat Balak from the Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom, Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis.
Contact Editor
Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, 27/06/18 20:00
Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis
Eliran Aharon
In this week’s D’var Torah for Balak, the Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom explains why the home is the cornerstone of Jewish life.
Tags:Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis
top