Haredim most satisfied with life

The Central Bureau of Statistics today published a report on Israeli society, which focuses on religion and the self-definition of religiosity.

The report is based on data from the 2015-2016 census in various aspects, including demographic characteristics, welfare of the population, standard of living, employment, health, social services, personal security, crime and law, education and education, transportation and road accidents, environment and political positions.

At the end of 2016, 75% of the population in Israel were Jews, about 20% were Arabs, and 5% belonged to other ethnicities.

Among the Jews, 45% defined their way of life as secular, 25% traditional, 16% very religious, and 14% as haredi. Among Arabs, approximately 11% defined their lifestyle as secular, 57% traditional, and 31% religious or very religious.

The total population of Israel is expected to reach 20.0 million in 2065. The greatest change which is expected to occur between now and then is an increase in the share of the haredi population from 11% today to 32% of the Israeli population in 2065.

The percentage of students who qualify a matriculation certificate in schools under state and state-religious supervision is close: 76.9% and 76.0%, respectively. Only 33.8% of students in haredi schools qualify for a matriculation certificate.

The percentage of Jewish men with an academic degree is lower than that of Jewish women in all religious and secular populations. The percentage of Arab men with an academic degree is much higher than the percentage of Arab women in all religious and secular populations.

Jews are more satisfied with their lives than Arabs. Among Jews, haredim are the most satisfied with their lives and their economic situation, even though haredim are poorer on average than the rest of the Jewish population.

91% of haredim have contributed money in the last year to social organizations or individuals, compared to 60% of secular Israelis.

6% of the Jews and 25% of the Arabs went on vacation or trips abroad in the past year, while only 17% of the ultra-Orthodox went on vacation or abroad, compared to 60% of the secular population.

83% of Jews aged 20 and over use the Internet, compared with 43% of Arabs. Among Jews: 92% of the secular population and 40% of haredim use the internet.

About 12% of those aged 20 and over felt that they were poor in the past year (approximately 630,000 people). Among Jews, 7% felt that they were poor, including 8% of the haredi population.. 31% of the Arab population felt poor.

The employment rate was 64.9% among Jews and 42.5% among Arabs. Among Jews, the employment rate among haredi men was low, 41.6%, compared with 75.0% among secular men. The gap was lower between haredi and secular women, 59.2% versus 67.7%, respectively. Among Arabs, 58.1% of religious men worked, compared to 63.7% of the traditional and 64.5% of the secular. Among Arab women, the relationship between religiosity and employment is more pronounced: 20.2% of religious women work, compared to 24.5% of traditional women, and 42.6% of secular women.

The risk of poverty is 3.3 times higher among Arabs than among Jews. The rate of risk of poverty among Jews rises with an increase in the level of religious observance.

The rate of Arab enrollments in social services departments is higher than that of Jews and others. The most common need for both Jews and Arabs was "poor parental or child / youth dysfunction."

Life expectancy among Arabs is lower than among Jews.

Among men, the rate of prostate cancer is 1.9 times higher among Jews than among Arabs, while the rate of lung cancer is 1.7 times higher among Arabs than among Jews. In women, the rate of breast cancer is higher among Jews than among Arabs (1.5 times higher).

The percentage of Arabs reporting good health is lower than the percentage of Jews. In the Jewish population, the secular population smoked 2.3 times as much as the haredim. In the Arab population, the percentage of smokers decreases gradually as the degree of religiosity increases.