

Nightmare on El Al flight: 'Seats as hard as rock' Passengers on El Al flight to Budapest complain of seats that 'were hard like planks, worse than an old bus.' Contact Editor Arutz Sheva Staff,

Flash 90 El Al planes Passengers who took off from Ben-Gurion Airport to Budapest in Hungary told of a recent unbearable flight experience, because the plane's seats were "as hard as planks.”



The flight was El Al’s “LY 2365,” which took off from Ben-Gurion Airport on June 12, 2018, at 06:45.



"We were after a sleepless night, we got onto the plane, sat down and immediately realized that the next few hours on the way to Hungary would not be very pleasant," one of the passengers described in a conversation with Arutz Sheva.



He said the plane's seats "were as hard as sitting on planks, really hard seats like rock, it felt like an old bus and even worse."



The flight to Hungary lasted about 3.5 hours. The passenger described: "I did not sleep for a minute, the seats were really unbearable, even resting my head was a nightmare. I do not understand how Israel's national airline allows itself such a thing." El Al has not issued a response.













top