PM asks MK Smotrich to withdraw bill stating recordings of public figure will not be used as evidence in legal proceeding.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu instructed Coalition Chairman MK Dudi Amsalem (Likud) to ask MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) to withdraw his "Recording Law".

The bill states recordings of a public figure will not be used as evidence in a legal proceeding. It is expected to go on Sunday to the Ministerial Committee on Legislation.

Netanyahu made it clear that he was against such legislation, which was meant to help him. "The Prime Minister doesn't need it, the truth will win," the Likud said.

MK Smotrich's bill comes days after publication of recordings by state witness Nir Hefetz in the main edition of Hadashot news.

According to the law, anyone who has used his or her position to clandestinely record public officials, elected officials, or their families without their knowledge or consent violates the Protection of Privacy Law and will not serve as evidence in court.

Recordings for the purpose of exposing corruption, criminal offenses, or violation of workers' rights will be accepted by the court, but they must reach authorities competent to deal with it within a reasonable period of time.

MK Smotrich said in response to the Prime Minister's order to remove the bill from the agenda that his law "isn't intended to help Netanyahu but to provide a friendly and cooperative work environment and healthy human relations based on trust and not suspicion in public service for the benefit of Israeli citizens.

"The law in any case won't apply to the Prime Minister's investigations as he is looking ahead, but I don't want to enter into a confrontation with the Prime Minister, so I'll respect his request to withdraw the bill and advance it with G-d's help in the future at a more relaxed time," Smotrich said.