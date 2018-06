Watch: Meeting the Jewish young women who educate in Tunis Zionist Organization Deputy Chairman meets Jewish teachers in Tunis, talks with them about Zionism, immigration, family, yearning for Israel Contact Editor Hezki Baruch,

Arutz Sheva Meeting teachers in Tunis Click on the YouTube player controls to view video with English subtitles A delegation of the Conference of European Rabbis, rabbis from Israel, and heads of Jewish organizations visited Tunisia recently. Zionist Organization Deputy Chairman Yaakov Haguel came to meet the Jewish teachers in Tunis and spoke to them about Zionism, immigration, family and yearning for Israel.













