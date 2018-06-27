Security around two haredi MKs to be increased

On background of Draft Law and Jerusalem Faction opposition, Knesset officer orders security reinforcement for haredi Knesset Members.

Against the background of the Draft Law and Jerusalem Faction opposition to it, Knesset Guard Yosef Grief ordered the strengthening of security around MKs Moshe Gafni and Uri Maklev (United Torah Judaism).

The MKs' offices say recently threats were received on their lives, and the two quickly filed a complaint with the Knesset officer, who, ordered increased security.

In recent weeks, there have been a number of incidents in which verbal assaults by Jerusalem Faction people opposing the Draft Law have been recorded against Knesset members Gafni and Meklev.

This week, a demonstration was held at the home of MK Moshe Gafni, in which dozens of young people affiliated with the Jerusalem Faction took part, and a short time later the police dispersed the protest.