UK Chief Rabbi: Prince William's visit is historic

England's Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis spoke to Arutz Sheva about Prince William's visit to Israel: "The visit of Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge to Israel is exceptionally important, it is an historic visit. It is my privilege to accompany him. It is the the very first official visit of a member of the British Royal Family to Israel since the establishment of the State. Prince William is palpably excited about the visit, and so far it's been going really well.

"A year ago, Prince William payed a visit to the Stutthoff concentration camp in Germany. Before he went there he and I had a conversation and he told me how important he saw it was for him to be a role model for all of society but in particular for people of his generation - young people around the world who did not witness the atrocities of the Shoah, and who need to hear the right kind of message.

"His visit to Yad Vashem yesterday was very much a follow-up visit, because he wants to project a message to all of our society: We must recognize what happened in the past, we must pay tribute to the memory of the victims, and we must do whatever is within our power to guarantee that we will have a healthy and good society in the future."