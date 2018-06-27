Report: Egypt drafting agreement between Israel, Hamas

A new report by Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar claimed that Egypt is drafting an internationally-supported agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The report said the agreement includes a prisoner swap, economic improvement in Gaza, and a long-term ceasefire during which the "siege" on Gaza will be lifted. It also includes a sea route between Gaza and Cyprus, which will be internationally supervised.

Despite the fact that Egypt and Gaza share a border, the crossing between the two is rarely opened. Meanwhile, Gazan rioters have purposefully damaged the crossings between Gaza and Israel on several occasions, and have abused the humanitarian crossings more than once.

In 2011, Israel and Hamas agreed to a prisoner swap: Israel received kidnapped IDF soldier Gilad Shalit in exchange for 1,027 convicted terrorists. Since then, Hamas has promised and carried out additional kidnappings, in efforts to replicate a similar deal.

Many of the freed "Shalit deal" terrorists have continued on to aid, plan and execute further terror attacks, killing additional Israelis.

A future deal would include the bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, which Hamas has held since the 2014 Operation Protective Edge, as well as two Israeli civilians who went missing in Gaza - Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed - and are believed to be held by Hamas as well.