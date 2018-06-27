Hamas calls for 'quick reaction' to Israeli 'escalation'

Hamas slams Israel for responding to rocket attacks, pushes for 'quick reaction' of more 'resistance.'

Hamas spokesperson Fawzi Barhoum slammed Israel for retaliating for a barrage of Hamas rockets fired at Israel overnight.

"The occupation's escalation and the intentional harm to peaceful protesters and Palestinian opposition activists require a quick reaction of resistance," Barhoum said.

Meanwhile, the "Popular Resistance Committees" terror organization, which also operates out of Gaza, expressed similar ideas.

"The enemy is the one which began the escalation and carried out an assassination attempt," they said. "Therefore, the resistance should have made them pay a price and protect their people."

"The rules of the fight have changed."