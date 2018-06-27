'Extreme Left in America, as well as the mainstream media, turned out to be the enemy of the American people and the enemy of democracy.'

Attorney Yoram Sheftel spoke to Arutz Sheva about the recent incident when White House Communications Director Sarah Huckabee Sanders was expelled from a restaurant together with her family by an intolerant business owner.

"I'm not surprised," said Sheftel. "Donald Trump, rightfully so, characterized the mainstream media as the enemy of the people, the enemy of the people of the United States, the enemy of the average American. Therefore, we can see the Left in the US is moving quickly and without any hesitation to the extreme Left which we know from Europe, which we know from South America, which we know in Israel, as well.

"The extreme Left, which in America - and I can never understand why, are characterized as 'liberals' - is the most anti-liberal thought and organism that exists in America. They cannot accept the democratic verdict of the American people that Donald Trump won the presidency. They speak directly about obstructionism, to obstruct every move. Including throwing out of a restaurant the Spokeswoman of the White House because they want to deny the White House, the President of the United States of a spokeswoman.

"This is just another proof that not only the mainstream media, as Donald Trump characterizes them is the enemy of the American people, also the extreme Left in America, which the throwing out of a restaurant of Sarah Huckabee, the Spokeswoman of the White House - typical move of the extreme Left in America which turned out to be, as well as the mainstream media, the enemy of the American people and the enemy of democracy," Sheftel said.