Temperatures in Israel to rise significantly

Temperatures will rise significantly on Wednesday, bringing a wave of oppressive heat.

Wednesday's weather will be hot and dry in Israel's mountains and inland regions, and humid along the coastline. The heat will become more oppressive.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. There may be mist in the northwestern Negev, in the lowlands, and along the central and southern coast.

Thursday will be partly cloudy or clear, with the heat becoming less oppressive. Temperatures will drop, but remain higher than seasonal average.

Friday will be partly cloudy or clear. The heat will become less oppressive, and temperatures will drop significantly, becoming lower than seasonal average.

Saturday will be partly cloudy but the skies will clear later in the day. There will be no significant change in temperatures.